    Reenlistment [Image 3 of 4]

    Reenlistment

    FIJI

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    240305-N-FN072-9032 SUVA, FIJI (March 05, 2024)
    Capt. Victor Garza, Commanding Officer, congratulates Chief Culinary Specialist, Matelita Bolevakadinata, after the oath of enlistment on the pier by the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), March 05, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

