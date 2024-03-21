Reenlistment

240305-N-FN072-9018 SUVA, FIJI (March 05, 2024)

Capt. Victor Garza, Commanding Officer, right, poses with the family of Chief Culinary Specialist, Matelita Bolevakadinata, middle, on the pier by the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), March 05, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

