Luke Days 2024: Day 1

Ghostwriters Aerobatic Team performs during Luke Days 2024, March 23, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Their performance demonstrates tightly choreographed loops, rolls, and verticals in an intricate aerial ballet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

Date Taken: 03.23.2024
Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US