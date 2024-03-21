Luke Days 2024: Day 1

The Acemaker III, showcasing a T-33 Shooting Star, performs during Luke Days 2024, March 23, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The demonstration highlighted the agility and performance of early jet aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

Date Taken: 03.23.2024