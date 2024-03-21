Luke Days 2024: Day 1

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team, performs in a combat arms demonstration during Luke Days 2024, March 23, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days demonstrates the Air Force’s continuing progress in building the future of airpower with military and civilian air acts including the U.S Air Demonstration team the “Thunderbirds,” F-35A Lightning II, static displays, science, technology, engineering, and math exhibits, and military operations demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

Date Taken: 03.23.2024
Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
by SSgt Noah Coger