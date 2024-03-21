Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Days 2024: Day 1 [Image 9 of 10]

    Luke Days 2024: Day 1

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger  

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team, performs in a combat arms demonstration during Luke Days 2024, March 23, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days demonstrates the Air Force’s continuing progress in building the future of airpower with military and civilian air acts including the U.S Air Demonstration team the “Thunderbirds,” F-35A Lightning II, static displays, science, technology, engineering, and math exhibits, and military operations demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

