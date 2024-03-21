240321-N-EC000-1025 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 21, 2024) Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Luke Green, from O’Fallon, Illinois, writes a message during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.23.2024 16:30 Photo ID: 8304850 VIRIN: 240321-N-EC000-1046 Resolution: 4390x3136 Size: 6.4 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.