    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Birch 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240321-N-EC000-1025 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 21, 2024) Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Luke Green, from O’Fallon, Illinois, writes a message during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024 16:30
    Photo ID: 8304850
    VIRIN: 240321-N-EC000-1046
    Resolution: 4390x3136
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Fire fighting
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Damage control: General quarters

