240321-N-EC000-1071 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 21, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Alec Reyes, from Spring, Texas, simulates fighting a fire during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2024 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8304853
|VIRIN:
|240321-N-EC000-1071
|Resolution:
|4192x2994
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
