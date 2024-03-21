USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot lights

240322-N-SO660-1030 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 22, 2024) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Tiger Lake, left, from Anaheim, California, and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Darryl Collins, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, troubleshoot lighting wires on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

