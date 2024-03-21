Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot lights [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot lights

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240322-N-SO660-1030 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 22, 2024) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Tiger Lake, left, from Anaheim, California, and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Darryl Collins, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, troubleshoot lighting wires on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024 16:19
    VIRIN: 240322-N-SO660-1030
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    Electrician’s Mate
    Troubleshooting

