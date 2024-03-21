USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot lights

240322-N-SO660-1009 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 22, 2024) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Darryl Collins, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, troubleshoots lighting wires on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

