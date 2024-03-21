USS Somerset Hosts Reception During Tiger TRIUMPH 24

Distinguished visitors and key leaders enjoy food and refreshments during a reception hosted aboard amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) at Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 20, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

