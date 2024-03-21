Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Somerset Hosts Reception During Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Somerset Hosts Reception During Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Joaquin Martinez, left, commander of the U.S. joint force for Tiger TRIUMPH, Capt. Michel Brandt, right, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and commander of troops aboard Somerset, arrive for a reception during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 20, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024 08:26
    Photo ID: 8304747
    VIRIN: 240321-M-HP224-1264
    Resolution: 5970x3982
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Somerset Hosts Reception During Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Somerset Hosts Reception During Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    USS Somerset Hosts Reception During Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    USS Somerset Hosts Reception During Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    USS Somerset Hosts Reception During Tiger TRIUMPH 24
    USS Somerset Hosts Reception During Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    India
    Partnership
    Key Leaders
    TIGERTRIUMPH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT