USS Somerset Hosts Reception During Tiger TRIUMPH 24

U.S. Navy Capt. Michel Brandt, right, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), greets Capt. Sandeep Biswal, commanding officer of INS Jalashwa, aboard Somerset for a reception during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 20, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

