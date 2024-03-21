Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-130 Specifics [Image 3 of 3]

    KC-130 Specifics

    AUXILLERY AIRFIELD 6, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Richard Hamilton, left, air traffic control officer, and Sgt. Jacob Souther, air traffic controller, assigned to Marine Aviation and Weapons Tactics Squadron One, conduct radio checks during a touch and takeoff exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-24, at Auxiliary Airfield 6, Arizona, March 20, 2024. WTI is an advanced graduate-level course that provides advanced tactical training to enhance and employ advanced aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 19:37
    Photo ID: 8304469
    VIRIN: 240320-M-HC655-1196
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: AUXILLERY AIRFIELD 6, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-130 Specifics [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-130
    Marine Aviation
    Arizona
    MAWTS-1
    MMT
    WTI

