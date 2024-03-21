KC-130 Specifics

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Richard Hamilton, left, air traffic control officer, and Sgt. Jacob Souther, air traffic controller, assigned to Marine Aviation and Weapons Tactics Squadron One, conduct radio checks during a touch and takeoff exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-24, at Auxiliary Airfield 6, Arizona, March 20, 2024. WTI is an advanced graduate-level course that provides advanced tactical training to enhance and employ advanced aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore)

