A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules aircraft, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, takes off on a refurbished runway, as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-24, at Auxiliary Airfield 6, Arizona, March 20, 2024. WTI is an advanced graduate-level course that provides advanced tactical training to enhance and employ advanced aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 19:37
|Photo ID:
|8304467
|VIRIN:
|240320-M-HC655-1528
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|AUXILLERY AIRFIELD 6, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-130 Specifics [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
