    KC-130 Specifics [Image 1 of 3]

    KC-130 Specifics

    AUXILLERY AIRFIELD 6, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules aircraft, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, takes off on a refurbished runway, as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-24, at Auxiliary Airfield 6, Arizona, March 20, 2024. WTI is an advanced graduate-level course that provides advanced tactical training to enhance and employ advanced aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 19:37
    Photo ID: 8304467
    VIRIN: 240320-M-HC655-1528
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: AUXILLERY AIRFIELD 6, AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-130 Specifics [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-130
    Marine Aviation
    Arizona
    MAWTS-1
    MMT
    WTI

