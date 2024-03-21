A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules aircraft, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, lands on a refurnished runway as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-24, at Auxiliary Airfield 6, Arizona, March 20, 2024. WTI is an advanced graduate-level course that provides advanced tactical training to enhance and employ advanced aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 19:37 Photo ID: 8304468 VIRIN: 240320-M-HC655-1400 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.01 MB Location: AUXILLERY AIRFIELD 6, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-130 Specifics [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.