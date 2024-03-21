VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training

U.S. Marines attached to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, wait for extraction following the completion of training with MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 21, 2024. The Marine Corps returned MV-22s to flight status on March 8, 2024. VMM-165 (Rein.) is conducting deliberate, progressive training focused on the reintegration of MV-22s to the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force as pilots and air crews achieve proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

