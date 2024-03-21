Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training [Image 8 of 8]

    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines attached to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, wait for extraction following the completion of training with MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 21, 2024. The Marine Corps returned MV-22s to flight status on March 8, 2024. VMM-165 (Rein.) is conducting deliberate, progressive training focused on the reintegration of MV-22s to the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force as pilots and air crews achieve proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 18:37
    Photo ID: 8304399
    VIRIN: 240321-M-AS577-1965
    Resolution: 6351x4236
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MV-22B Ospreys Begin Reintegration with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    15th MEU
    marines
    training
    aviation
    BLT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT