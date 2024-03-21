VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training

U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, at a landing zone as an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, takes off during training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 21, 2024. The Marine Corps returned MV-22s to flight status on March 8, 2024. VMM-165 (Rein.) is conducting deliberate, progressive training focused on the reintegration of MV-22s to the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force as pilots and air crews achieve proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

