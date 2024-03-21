Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training [Image 6 of 8]

    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ethan Fielding, an assistant patrol leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs his Marines to embark an MV-22B Osprey during training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 21, 2024. The Marine Corps returned MV-22s to flight status on March 8, 2024. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, is conducting deliberate, progressive training focused on the reintegration of MV-22s to the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force as pilots and air crews achieve proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 18:37
    Photo ID: 8304387
    VIRIN: 240321-M-AS577-1906
    Resolution: 7369x4915
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training
    VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MV-22B Ospreys Begin Reintegration with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    15th MEU
    Marines
    training
    Aviation
    BLT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT