VMM-165, BLT 1/5 Conduct MV-22 Reintegration Training

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ethan Fielding, an assistant patrol leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs his Marines to embark an MV-22B Osprey during training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 21, 2024. The Marine Corps returned MV-22s to flight status on March 8, 2024. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, is conducting deliberate, progressive training focused on the reintegration of MV-22s to the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force as pilots and air crews achieve proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
MV-22B Ospreys Begin Reintegration with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
