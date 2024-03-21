240320-N-FB292-1083

Commander Laura Stegherr, Naval Information Forces, Public Affairs Officer moderated an Women's History Month Engagement panel at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic Mar 20. The panel members were Force Laura Nunley, Force Master Chief, Naval Information Forces, Vice Admiral Kelly Aeschbach. Commander, Naval Information Forces, and Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Sandra Tyree, Senior Enlisted Leader, naval Information Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

