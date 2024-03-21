Force Laura Nunley, Force Master Chief, Naval Information Forces answers a Sailors question during a Women's History Month Engagement panel at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic Mar 20. Other panel members were Vice Admiral Kelly Aeschbach. Commander, Naval Information Forces and Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Sandra Tyree, Senior Enlisted Leader, naval Information Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 13:39
|Photo ID:
|8303646
|VIRIN:
|240320-N-FB292-1082
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|571.84 KB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240320-N-FB292-1082 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
