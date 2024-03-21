Force Laura Nunley, Force Master Chief, Naval Information Forces answers a Sailors question during a Women's History Month Engagement panel at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic Mar 20. Other panel members were Vice Admiral Kelly Aeschbach. Commander, Naval Information Forces and Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Sandra Tyree, Senior Enlisted Leader, naval Information Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 13:39 Photo ID: 8303646 VIRIN: 240320-N-FB292-1082 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 571.84 KB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240320-N-FB292-1082 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.