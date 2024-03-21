240320-N-FB292-1081

Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Sandra Tyree, Senior Enlisted Leader, naval Information Forces participated in an Women's History Month Engagement panel at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic Mar 20. Other panel members were Force Laura Nunley, Force Master Chief, Naval Information Forces and Vice Admiral Kelly Aeschbach. Commander, Naval Information Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

