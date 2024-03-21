Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Sailors Take Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 2]

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marc Cuenca 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) participate in the Navy-wide advancement exam in Norfolk, Virginia, March 7, 2024. George Washington is moored pier side aboard Norfolk Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc O. Cuenca)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    VIRIN: 240307-N-HC646-1003
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    This work, George Washington Sailors Take Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Marc Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN73
    USSGW
    NWAE

