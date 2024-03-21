George Washington Sailors Take Navy-Wide Advancement Exam

Chief Navy Counselor (SW/AW/SS) Kyle J. Marchese, from Shakopee, Minnesota, assigned to administration department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), reads an instructional pre-exam brief to Sailors participating in the Navy-wide advancement exam in Norfolk, Virginia, March 7, 2024. George Washington is moored pier side aboard Norfolk Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc O. Cuenca)

