Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, pose for a picture after participating in the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Missile Technology Evaluation Facility, March 21, 2024, at NSWC Crane in Indiana.



The primary mission of the MTEF will be to integrate and test advanced guidance, navigation and control technologies in a Hardware in the Loop laboratory setting before deploying these systems in the field.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 08:59 Photo ID: 8302854 VIRIN: 240321-A-PA223-1005 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 1.99 MB Location: CRANE, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE and NSWC Crane break ground on Missile Test and Evaluation Facility [Image 5 of 5], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.