Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE and NSWC Crane break ground on Missile Test and Evaluation Facility [Image 2 of 5]

    USACE and NSWC Crane break ground on Missile Test and Evaluation Facility

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Dr. Brett Seidle, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Research, Development, Testing and Engineering speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony which marked the start of the construction for the Missile Technology Evaluation Facility, March 21, 2024, at NSWC Crane in Indiana. Representatives with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, U.S. Navy Research, Development, Testing and Engineering and contractor were in attendance.

    The primary mission of the MTEF will be to integrate and test advanced guidance, navigation and control technologies in a Hardware in the Loop laboratory setting before deploying these systems in the field.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 08:59
    Photo ID: 8302852
    VIRIN: 240321-A-PA223-1002
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: CRANE, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE and NSWC Crane break ground on Missile Test and Evaluation Facility [Image 5 of 5], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE and NSWC Crane break ground on Missile Test and Evaluation Facility
    USACE and NSWC Crane break ground on Missile Test and Evaluation Facility
    USACE and NSWC Crane break ground on Missile Test and Evaluation Facility
    USACE and NSWC Crane break ground on Missile Test and Evaluation Facility
    USACE and NSWC Crane break ground on Missile Test and Evaluation Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    NSWC Crane
    military construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT