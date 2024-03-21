USACE and NSWC Crane break ground on Missile Test and Evaluation Facility

Representatives with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, Naval Surface Warface Center, Crane Division, U.S. Navy Research, Development, Testing and Engineering and contractor participated in the ceremonial breaking of ground, March 21, 2024, which marked the start of the construction for the Missile Technology Evaluation Facility at NSWC Crane.



The primary mission of the MTEF will be to integrate and test advanced guidance, navigation and control technologies in a Hardware in the Loop laboratory setting before deploying these systems in the field.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 Location: CRANE, IN, US