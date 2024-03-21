U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jacob Talbert, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, finishes a practice concrete pad on the Ghana Naval Training Command in Nutekpor-Sogakope, Ghana, March 13, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Vincent Pay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 04:58 Photo ID: 8302731 VIRIN: 240313-N-PH765-1005 Resolution: 1590x1192 Size: 1.88 MB Location: NUTEKPOR-SOGAKOPE, GH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 at work in Ghana [Image 5 of 5], by SN Vincent Pay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.