    NMCB 11 at work in Ghana [Image 4 of 5]

    NMCB 11 at work in Ghana

    NUTEKPOR-SOGAKOPE, GHANA

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Vincent Pay 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Chief Steelworker Andrew Meyer, left, and Equipment Operator 1st Class Andrew Warren, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, create concrete break test cubes to test a concrete mix's strength at the Ghana Naval Training Command in Nutekpor-Sogakope, Ghana, March 13, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Vincent Pay)

    construction
    ghana
    NMCB 11
    earth
    22ncr

