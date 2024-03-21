U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, pour aggregate into a concrete mixer on the Ghana Naval Training Command in Nutekpor-Sogakope, Ghana, March 13, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Vincent Pay)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 04:58
|Photo ID:
|8302728
|VIRIN:
|240313-N-PH765-1002
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|NUTEKPOR-SOGAKOPE, GH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 11 at work in Ghana [Image 5 of 5], by SN Vincent Pay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT