Johann Landfried is the maintenance supervisor at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Base Support Operations Maintenance. For Landfried, March marks 40 years of service working for the Army and supporting the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria community in Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 04:28 Photo ID: 8302692 VIRIN: 240322-A-SM279-7901 Resolution: 2493x3380 Size: 1.18 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Hometown: BERATZHAUSEN, BY, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, March marks 40 years supporting Hohenfels community for BASOPS maintenance supervisor [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.