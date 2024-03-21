Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    March marks 40 years supporting Hohenfels community for BASOPS maintenance supervisor [Image 2 of 2]

    March marks 40 years supporting Hohenfels community for BASOPS maintenance supervisor

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Johann Landfried is the maintenance supervisor at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Base Support Operations Maintenance. For Landfried, March marks 40 years of service working for the Army and supporting the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria community in Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

