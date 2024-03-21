Johann Landfried is the maintenance supervisor at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Base Support Operations Maintenance in Hohenfels, Germany. Pictured here, Landfried (far left) poses for a photo with some of his team members from BASOPS Maintenance. Landfried celebrates 40 years working for the Army this month. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
March marks 40 years supporting Hohenfels community for BASOPS maintenance supervisor
