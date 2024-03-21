Sgt. Rinkesh Soni, a security augmentation force instructor at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, looks down the line of students during a patrol rifle course, March 12, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)

Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP