    Shooting Targets [Image 4 of 5]

    Shooting Targets

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    Marines assigned to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, shoot targets during a patrol rifle course, March 12, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 20:50
    Photo ID: 8302352
    VIRIN: 240312-M-TC552-1073
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.97 MB
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shooting Targets [Image 5 of 5], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

