CATC CAMP FUJI MARINES TRAIN TO AUGMENT PROVOST MARSHAL’S OFFICE

Twice a year Marines assigned to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, are selected to become a part of the Security Augmentation Force (SAF) team.



The SAF augments the provost marshal’s office (PMO) in case of terrorist threats, natural disaster, or force protection changes.



“We train SAF twice a year, due to the fact that most of our Marines are assigned to CATC Camp Fuji on one-year orders,” said Capt. William Hogan, the officer in charge of CATC Camp Fuji’s SAF program and headquarters and service company commander. “At many other installations they only have to train SAF once a year.”



SAF Marines must take classes in many basic law enforcement topics. Instructors teach about apprehension techniques, gate procedures, base defense, and many others.



Marines also participate in a patrol rifle course and are required to qualify, according to Marine Corps standards.



Camp Fuji SAF members also participate in readiness exercises. Depending on the time of year, they may take part in a typhoon readiness drill or an anti-terrorism force protection exercise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 Location: SHIZUOKA, JP