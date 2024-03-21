Lt. James F. Magno, of San Diego, conducts a ship tour with the international students from Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific (EWTGPAC) onboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28). Savannah is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Savannah is currently homeported in San Diego, CA. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist Chief Petty Officer Robert J. Mertz)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 16:42
|Photo ID:
|8302076
|VIRIN:
|240312-N-N0820-1001
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific International Students onboard USS Savannah (LCS 28) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
