Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific International Students onboard USS Savannah (LCS 28)

Lt. James F. Magno, of San Diego, conducts a ship tour with the international students from Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific (EWTGPAC) onboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28). Savannah is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Savannah is currently homeported in San Diego, CA. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist Chief Petty Officer Robert J. Mertz)

