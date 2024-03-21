Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific International Students onboard USS Savannah (LCS 28) [Image 4 of 4]

    Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific International Students onboard USS Savannah (LCS 28)

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    (Left to right) Lt. j.g. Eunjee Lee, Republic of Korea Navy, Lt. Kiseok Seo, Republic of Korea Navy, Lt. Shawn Anderson, United States Navy, Capitaine Zakaria Abaddou, Moroccan Royal Navy, Lt. Cmdr. McKinley Kim, United States Navy; Kapitänleutnent Jan Kreisel, German Navy, students from the International Coalition Amphibious Staff Planning Course pose for a photo after a ship tour onboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28). Savannah is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Savannah is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist Chief Petty Officer Robert J. Mertz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 16:41
    Photo ID: 8302079
    VIRIN: 240312-N-N0820-1004
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific International Students onboard USS Savannah (LCS 28) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific International Students onboard USS Savannah (LCS 28)
    Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific International Students onboard USS Savannah (LCS 28)
    Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific International Students onboard USS Savannah (LCS 28)
    Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific International Students onboard USS Savannah (LCS 28)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    littoral combat ship
    COMLCSRON ONE: LCS
    USS Savannah (LCS 28)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT