Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific International Students onboard USS Savannah (LCS 28)

(Left to right) Lt. j.g. Eunjee Lee, Republic of Korea Navy, Lt. Kiseok Seo, Republic of Korea Navy, Lt. Shawn Anderson, United States Navy, Capitaine Zakaria Abaddou, Moroccan Royal Navy, Lt. Cmdr. McKinley Kim, United States Navy; Kapitänleutnent Jan Kreisel, German Navy, students from the International Coalition Amphibious Staff Planning Course pose for a photo after a ship tour onboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28). Savannah is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Savannah is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist Chief Petty Officer Robert J. Mertz)
