U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. selectees pose for a group photo during the Senior Master Sgt. Release Party at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 14, 2024. Keesler surpassed the Air Force's senior master sergeant promotion average with a 17% selection rate (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

