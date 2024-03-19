U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cyleese Sarah Hahn, 81st Training Wing equal opportunity superintendent, gets congratulated for attaining the rank of senior master sgt. during the Senior Master Sgt. Release Party at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 14, 2024. Keesler surpassed the Air Force's senior master sergeant promotion average with a 17% selection rate (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

