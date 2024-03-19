U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Olivia Raines, 81st Training Wing command chief executive, gets congratulated for attaining the rank of senior master sgt. during the Senior Master Sgt. Release Party at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 14, 2024. Keesler surpassed the Air Force's senior master sergeant promotion average with a 17% selection rate (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8300687
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-TI822-1106
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Senior Master Sgt. Release Party [Image 10 of 10], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT