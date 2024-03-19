Mannheim Lord Mayor Christian Specht (middle) stands between Lt. Col. Omar McKen, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, and Lt. Col. David Castillo, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz director of emergency services, during Specht’s site visit to the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, March 15. The Lord Mayor visited the worksite to observe APS-2 operations and gain a clear understanding of the upcoming infrastructure upgrades and the associated economic, environmental and social impacts on the area. (Photo by Chris Maestas, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz PAO)
405th AFSB, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz host Lord Mayor of Mannheim at APS-2 worksite
