Mannheim Lord Mayor Christian Specht (right) and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Deputy to the Garrison Commander Paul Hossenlopp sign a mutual emergency support memorandum of understanding, solidifying the cooperative support between the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite fire department and the city of Mannheim fire department. Specht visited the Coleman site March 15 to observe APS-2 operations and gain a clear understanding of the upcoming infrastructure upgrades and the associated economic, environmental and social impacts on the area. (Photo by Chris Maestas, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz PAO)
405th AFSB, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz host Lord Mayor of Mannheim at APS-2 worksite
