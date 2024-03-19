Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz host Lord Mayor of Mannheim at APS-2 worksite [Image 1 of 2]

    405th AFSB, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz host Lord Mayor of Mannheim at APS-2 worksite

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Mannheim Lord Mayor Christian Specht (right) and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Deputy to the Garrison Commander Paul Hossenlopp sign a mutual emergency support memorandum of understanding, solidifying the cooperative support between the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite fire department and the city of Mannheim fire department. Specht visited the Coleman site March 15 to observe APS-2 operations and gain a clear understanding of the upcoming infrastructure upgrades and the associated economic, environmental and social impacts on the area. (Photo by Chris Maestas, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 07:29
    Photo ID: 8300606
    VIRIN: 240321-A-SM279-2162
    Resolution: 2203x1583
    Size: 964.36 KB
    Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz host Lord Mayor of Mannheim at APS-2 worksite [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    405th AFSB, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz host Lord Mayor of Mannheim at APS-2 worksite
    405th AFSB, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz host Lord Mayor of Mannheim at APS-2 worksite

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz host Lord Mayor of Mannheim at APS-2 worksite

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT