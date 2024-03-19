Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall hosts Women's Enlisted Panel [Image 6 of 6]

    RAF Mildenhall hosts Women's Enlisted Panel

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Female senior enlisted leaders assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath held a women’s enlisted panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 19, 2024. The panel shared their military experiences, offered guidance on navigating challenges, discussed biases they overcame and answered questions asked by the audience about the current issues facing women in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    WomensHistoryMonth
    48FW
    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth

