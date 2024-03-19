RAF Mildenhall hosts Women's Enlisted Panel

Service members and civilians from across the installation attend a women’s enlisted panel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 19, 2024. The panel shared their military experiences, offered guidance on navigating challenges, discussed biases they overcame and answered questions asked by the audience about the current issues facing women in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

