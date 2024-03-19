RAF Mildenhall hosts Women's Enlisted Panel

Female senior enlisted leaders from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 48th Fighter Wing held a women’s enlisted panel, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 19, 2024. The panel shared their experiences as women in the military and answered questions from the attendees in the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

