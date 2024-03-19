Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Airmen 1st Class Thomas Dela Pena [Image 2 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack: Airmen 1st Class Thomas Dela Pena

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Thomas Dela Pena, 8th Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman prepares equipment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. Pena was selected as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of March 18-22 for his innovative solutions on the job.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Airmen 1st Class Thomas Dela Pena [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

