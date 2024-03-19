Pride of the Pack: Airmen 1st Class Thomas Dela Pena

Airman 1st Class Thomas Dela Pena, 8th Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman prepares equipment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. Pena was selected as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of March 18-22 for his innovative solutions on the job.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
