KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airmen 1st Class Thomas Dela Pena, 8th Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, was selected as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of March 18-22.



Dela Pena developed a heads-up display control panel testing cable while collaborating with quality assurance and equipment engineers. They implemented the new technical data to streamline the testing processes and reduce the testing time from 23 hours to just five minutes.



“I love how my job changes daily,” said Dela Pena. “One day we could have two parts that take all day to fix and the next we can have six so I love the challenges and difference each day brings I just love this job.”



Dela Pena, who says he was selected for his dream job in the U.S. Air Force, is taking steps to increase his knowledge and understanding of his career field by pursuing his degree in avionics applied sciences.



Congratulations and thank you Airman 1st Class Dela Pena for your hard work and innovative thinking to better the Wolf Pack.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 03:35 Story ID: 466722 Location: KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: Airmen 1st Class Thomas Dela Pena, by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.