Airman 1st Class Thomas Dela Pena, 8th Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman inspects equipment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. Pena developed a heads-up display control panel testing cable, streamlining the processes and reducing the testing time from 23 hours to just five minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
Pride of the Pack: Airmen 1st Class Thomas Dela Pena
