168th Security Forces train 168th Maintenance Multi-Capable Airmen

Airmen of the 168th Maintenance Group practice moving toward a simulated enemy while using cover, communicating with their team, and putting accurate fire down range as part of a multi-capable Airmen Shoot, Move, Communicate exercise conducted by the 168th Security Forces Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11-15, 2024. The Maintenance Airmen participated in the training designed to broaden their capabilities and posture them for austere environments in a hub and spoke deployment configuration. As warfighting is ever-changing, the 168th Wing continues implementing agile combat employment concepts through adversarial-minded combat-driven exercises. These types of multi-capable training exercises enhance readiness and lethality, which is crucial for defending and deterring potential threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

