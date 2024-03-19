Senior Airman Caleb Forster, an aircraft structural maintenance technician in the 168th Maintenance Group, practices moving toward a simulated enemy while using cover, communicating with her team, and putting accurate fire down range as part of a multi-capable Airmen Shoot, Move, Communicate exercise conducted by the 168th Security Forces Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11-15, 2024. The Maintenance Airmen participated in the training designed to broaden their capabilities and posture them for austere environments in a hub and spoke deployment configuration. As warfighting is ever-changing, the 168th Wing continues implementing agile combat employment concepts through adversarial-minded combat-driven exercises. These types of multi-capable training exercises enhance readiness and lethality, which is crucial for defending and deterring potential threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 03:44
|Photo ID:
|8300518
|VIRIN:
|240315-Z-UF872-1058
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Security Forces train 168th Maintenance Multi-Capable Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
168th Security Forces train 168th Maintenance Multi-Capable Airmen
