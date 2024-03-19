Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Security Forces train 168th Maintenance Multi-Capable Airmen [Image 10 of 11]

    168th Security Forces train 168th Maintenance Multi-Capable Airmen

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    The 168th Security Forces train members of the 168th Maintenance Group on the M203 Grenade launcher as part of a multi-capable Airmen Shoot, Move, Communicate exercise conducted by the 168 SFS at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11-15, 2024. The Maintenance Airmen participated in the training designed to broaden their capabilities and posture them for austere environments in a hub and spoke deployment configuration. As warfighting is ever-changing, the 168th Wing continues implementing agile combat employment concepts through adversarial-minded combat-driven exercises. These types of multi-capable training exercises enhance readiness and lethality, which is crucial for defending and deterring potential threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 03:45
    Photo ID: 8300521
    VIRIN: 240315-Z-UF872-1062
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 9.41 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Security Forces train 168th Maintenance Multi-Capable Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    168th Wing
    168th Security Forces
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi-Capable Airmen
    168th Maintenance Group

